MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Mohawk Hudson Humane Society is hosting its first-ever Fall Fest at the Lisa Mitzen Animal Care Center at 3 Oakland Avenue. The event will be held from noon to 3 p.m. on October 22 and is free to the public.

Festivities include a scavenger hunt, pumpkin painting, make-your-own dog treats, meeting baby goats, touch-a-truck, and more! Kids are welcome to dress up and can collect treats at the event. There will be over 40 vendors, exhibitors, and many dining options, including vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

The fall festival has been in the works since the beginning of the year. “We knew at the start of the year that we wanted to do some type of community event on our grounds,” said Ashley Bouck, Chief Executive Officer for the MHHS. “We saw it as a great opportunity to bring the community together to learn more about what we do and offer a fun family outing. Many people don’t know that we offer dog training, wellness care, humane education for all ages, volunteer opportunities, and more.”

One of the highlights of the fall festival is walking tours of the pet cemetery, which dates back to 1948. “The pet cemetery began in 1948, so this is actually its 75th anniversary,” said Bouck. “Over the years, it became inactive, and many stones are now barely visible. We estimate there are over 2,400 stones!” The humane society is beginning a restoration project to re-set and remap all of the stones and is encouraging those who have pets buried there to share their stories.

The shelter will be open for adoption. Bouck says that despite the recent increase in pet adoptions, the shelter continues to be at or over capacity with animals.

The shelter is also seeking donations of dry cat food and dog food for the Furry Friend Pet Food Pantry. “There is so much need in our community, and one way we can help keep pets with the families who love them is to help them out with food. We’ll be doing a food drive at Fall Fest, and everyone who donates will get a free gift.”

Friendly dogs are welcome but must be current on vaccinations. Retractable leashes will not be allowed for safety precautions. In case of inclement weather, the Fall Fest will be moved to November 5. For full details, visit mohawkhumane.org/fallfest.