ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Saturday, the Sino-American Culture and Art Foundation is hosting an Asian cultural festival at the Empire State Plaza Concourse. The celebration highlights Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and will feature a themed exhibition and diverse cultural performances from multiple Asian American communities.

“This series of AAPI celebrations is a great opportunity to celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander cultures in the Capital District, from ancient to modern, local to international, farm to table,” said Ms. LiLi, the President of the Sino-American Culture and Art Foundation. “This event is a celebration of the vibrant and diverse cultures which connect the AAPI community throughout New York State and the U.S. We invite people of all backgrounds to join us in experiencing and appreciating the beauty and richness of these unique traditions.”

Cultural performances include an Indonesian Balinese dance, Chinese Sichuan Opera, a Dragon Dance from Malaysia, a mix of traditional Thai dances (Indonesia and others), and Kung Fu martial arts. The exhibition will showcase a glimpse into the cultural history and unique characteristics of various Asian countries, especially their UNESCO recognitions.

There will also be various vendors and music. The festival runs from noon to 3 p.m.