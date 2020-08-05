‘Ceasefire Guns Down’ rally in Albany Wednesday evening

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A rally is scheduled for 5 p.m. in Albany on Wednesday, organized by Albany House of Peace. Wednesday’s “Ceasefire Guns Down” event is part of three days of action this week, including Monday at Malcolm X Park and Friday at New Courts.

Albany House of Peace describes itself as “the grassroots mechanism that creates change through activism, educational seminars, advocacy, and other relevant programming to realize social equality, economic equity and political empowerment for all.”

Rally organizers plan to stop all traffic between Judson and 2nd Streets in a demonstration raising awareness of recent violence in Albany. Organizer Manetertep El Dey says in a Facebook video that he is tired of seeing all the youth shooting each other.