The public can join discussions around the 2023-24 Unified Planning Work Program and the Capital Region’s Bridge NY projects.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Tuesday, February 28, the Capital District Transportation Committee is inviting the public to attend an Open House. The event will be held at the CDTC’s office at 1 Park Place, Albany, NY 12205, from 4 to 7 p.m.

The public can join discussions revolving around the 2023-24 Unified Planning Work Program, the CDTC’s work plan to establish budgets for transportation planning activities between April 1, 2023, and March 31, 2024. The Open House will be held on the last day of the 25-day public review period.

Guests can ask questions and submit comments about the UPWP and the Capital Region’s Bridge NY projects. Those who cannot attend can also submit comments on the UPWP survey, which will be open through February 28.

“Our draft work plan contains Capital Region transportation planning projects and programs valued at over $5M in federal, state, and local funds,” said CDTC Executive Director Sandy Misiewicz. “These initiatives will advance the implementation of our regional transportation plan and support local planning for a range of mobility options. In addition, the over $19M in bridge projects being recommended for funding will greatly assist local governments with maintaining our regional transportation system.”