ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital District Transportation Committee is seeking public input to identify congested locations throughout the Capital Region. Residents can take a 10-minute survey, which allows them to place pins on an interactive map indicating congested areas and leave comments on their experiences.

“While our staff has access to good travel time data on most major roadways, that data needs to be supplemented with information from the public who use the transportation system every day,” said Sandra Misiewicz, CDTC Executive Director. “There are often issues the data fails to pick up, particularly on roadways that are more local in nature making community input essential to this process.”

Input is welcome from drivers, passengers, transit riders, bicyclists, and pedestrians. The survey is accessible on desktops, laptops, and mobile devices.