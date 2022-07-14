ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Policy Board of the Capital District Transportation Committee (CDTC) released the Draft 2022-2027 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP), the five-year plan for projects receiving federal transportation funding, for public comment on Tuesday. The Policy Board also released the Air Quality Conformity Analysis document for review and comment.

The draft 2022-2027 TIP includes over $300 million in federal funds for 59 new transportation projects throughout the Capital Region, from investments in Bus Rapid Transit capital improvements and new roundabouts to total street reconstructions and new multi-use paths.

CDTC will hold a webinar on Tuesday, July 19, at 6 p.m. for anyone who wants to learn more about what TIP is, how projects are evaluated, what projects were selected for funding, and how to learn more about each project. The webinar will also cover the Air Quality Conformity Analysis document and how to review and comment on it. CDTC welcomes anyone who would like to attend to register online. For anyone unable to attend, the webinar will be recorded and available for viewing after its completion on CDTC’s YouTube channel.

CDTC is offering several ways for the public to submit feedback on individual projects, the full program of projects, and the process used to develop the TIP. CDTC’s TIP Feedback Portal is the hub to learn about the TIP and submit feedback in one place.

CDTC will also be coming to communities throughout the Capital Region. The public is invited to ask questions and submit comments in person at the following events.

Events:

Wednesday, July 27, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Open House at Saratoga County Office Building, 50 W. High Street, Ballston Spa, NY

Saturday, July 30, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Popup at Troy Waterfront Farmers’ Market, Monument Square, Downtown Troy, NY

Tuesday, August 2, 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Open House at Albany Public Library Main Branch, 161 Washington Ave, Albany, NY

CDTC Chair, Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan said, “It is beyond exciting to see over $300 million in federal investment identified by CDTC for transportation projects in our region. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has led to new opportunities and I urge the public to learn more by reviewing the selected projects, joining the virtual workshop, completing the online survey, and attending pop-up events to provide feedback.”