ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Capital District Transportation Committee (CDTC) announced the winners of the “Bike to Work Day” Workplace Challenge on Tuesday, for employers in Albany, Rensselaer, Saratoga, and Schenectady Counties. Bike to Work Day is an annual event held each spring throughout the country that promotes bicycling as a fun and healthy way to commute to work.

In 2022, 275 people registered for the Capital Region Bike to Work Challenge, held for the first time since 2019. Participants rode 2,862 bicycle miles, conserved 115 gallons of fuel, prevented just over one ton of carbon dioxide from being released and burned about 132,100 calories.

In Albany County, the Arsenal City Cyclers of Watervliet dominated the field, capturing the trophies for Largest Team and Highest Participation Rate with 16 riders and 21% staff participation. The trophy for the highest participation rate in smaller places of employment went to the Bapa Mark team, of the Albany County Department of Mental Health, which saw 20% staff participation.

In Rensselaer County, the Capital Roots team won the trophy for largest team and highest participation rate, with four participants and 12% of its staff participating.

The Ballston Spa Central School District team brought home the hardware for the largest team in Saratoga County with 26 participants. Successfully defending their trophy in the participation rate category was the Saratoga Springs Public Library, which saw 15% staff participation.

In Schenectady County, the Union College team held onto their trophy for largest team, with 34 riders. The trophy for the highest participation rate went to newcomer Niskayuna Town Hall’s team, with 19% participation.

The region-wide municipal challenge winner was defending 2019 Champion, the Arsenal City Cyclers of Watervliet, with 21% of its staff participating. “I’m so proud of our team for rallying together to participate in not only a healthy activity, but an activity that creates teamwork among our staff,” said the City of Watervliet’s Mayor Charles Patricelli. “It was not only fun but definitely challenging for some of us older riders. Amanda Austin, our team captain gave us all the “gentle” push to get involved and so glad she did.”