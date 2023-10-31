ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital District Transportation Authority wants locals to ride the new Purple Line bus route so much that they’re suspending fares once it opens. From Sunday, November 5 to Sunday, November 19, BRT Route 910–the Purple Line servicing Central Avenue–will operate free-of-charge.

It’s CDTA’s third Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) line. After about a year-and-a-half of construction, the new route connects the Red and Blue Lines, allowing easy service between Washington and Western corridors, and downtown Albany, UAlbany, and Crossgates Mall.

BRT routes are not typical CDTA bus lines. The company said BRT routes have fewer stops, more service during peak hours, larger stations, and free WiFi and charging. They said that the Purple Line is “designed to whisk you along the busiest routes in the Capital Region with speed and efficiency.”