CDTA’s new Bus Rapid Transit River Corridor service set to start Nov. 8

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — CDTA is launching the second line of its Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) that will run along the River Corridor starting November 8. The service, known as “Blue Line,” will connect Hudson River communities in a way that looks and feels like rail service on wheels according to CDTA.

This is the second leg of the company’s three-line BRT network and will offer free rides during the month of November so customers can get used to the route changes and benefits of the new service.

CDTA says Blue Line customers will enjoy fewer stops, faster service, and more connections along the 16 mile route between the following areas:

Waterford

Cohoes

Lansingburgh

Troy

Watervliet

Menands

Albany

CDTA has also made the following infrastructure upgrades to better benefit customers:

New stations with the latest technology

Miles of new sidewalks with heated sections near waiting areas

New crosswalks and upgraded signal systems

Refurbished Troy facility to house and service new River Corridor busses

CDTA says the new line is color coded in silver and blue making it distinctive. The new busses will reportedly be coordinated with local services as they travel along the corridor. Customers can review the new Blue Line details on CDTA’s website or by calling CDTA Customer Service Center at (518)-482-8822.

A Virtual Town Hall Meeting is scheduled to be held on October 27 starting at 5:30 p.m. After that, a Title VI Hearing will be held. Information on how to access both meetings can be found on the company’s website as well as their social media channels.

