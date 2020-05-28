CDTA to receive $60M in federal funding, President Trump tweets

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Millions of dollars is coming to the Capital District Transportation Authority, according to a tweet by Pres. Donald Trump.

The president tweeted on Thursday that $60.9 million would be coming to CDTA from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The money will go toward a new bus system for a popular transit corridor in the Albany area.

It wasn’t immediately clear which corridor would be receiving the money.

I am proud to commit $60.9M in @USDOT funding to provide a BRAND NEW bus system for a very busy and popular transit corridor in the Albany, NY area—more help coming to the people of New York! @CDTA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2020

The tweet comes one day after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo spoke with President Trump at the White House.

During the visit, Cuomo spoke about how infrastructure would help supercharge the reopening of the economy. Cuomo said that infrastructure projects — such as better roads, bridges and tunnels — would help put people to work and boost the economy

He said it’s been done before, and it worked. During the Great Depression, more than 650,000 miles or roads and bridges were built, and more than eight million people were employed during that time.

“When is there going to be a better moment in history to do it?” he questioned. “You’re spending billions and trillions of dollars to handle COVID-19 and bring back the economy – at least build things that we can leave our children.”

