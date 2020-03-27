CDTA to modify bus routes starting March 30

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — CDTA will modify its service schedule beginning to increase frequency and hours of operation on critical routes that service hospitals, medical facilities, grocery stores, pharmacies and other essential businesses.

Routes that will be affected by this latest service modification:

#1

#22

#351

#452

#531

Northway Express (NX)

#905 (Bus Plus)

For updated service information and schedules visit www.cdta.org.

The Northway Express commuter service (NX) will be reduced to four (4) morning trips, one (1) midday trip, and four (4) afternoon/evening trips. All trips will serve the Milton Park and Ride stops at Exit 15 in Saratoga Springs, stops at Exit 12 in Malta and stops at Exit 9 in Clifton Park. All trips will operate to and from the Empire State Plaza in Albany.

CDTA is implementing a temporary Social Distancing Policy on all vehicles. Passengers are asked to sit 6 feet away from each other and the driver when possible.

STAR (paratransit) continues to operate on a full weekday schedule.

The modified schedule added several routes that do not normally operate on Saturday but are important. These routes serve medical facilities, grocery stores or other locations to which essential trips need to be made.

Service levels are being evaluated on a continuous basis and may be modified further as appropriate said CDTA.

