ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Tuesday, November 1, the Capital District Transportation Authority will be hosting a career fair at their headquarters at 110 Watervliet Avenue. The career fair will run from 2 to 6 p.m.

The CDTA is accepting applications for Bus Operators and Maintenance positions. Those in attendance interested in being a bus operator will be able to test drive a 40-ft bus. The CDTA will also provide a tour of the maintenance garage and allow attendees to see the facility’s training equipment used to prepare technicians. For additional information, click here.