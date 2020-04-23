Live Now
Live Updates: The NFL holds its first-ever virtual draft

Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

CDTA temporarily suspends all bus fares, passengers must wear mask to board

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Credit: CDTA

CAPITAL DISTRICT (NEWS10) — Bus fares are suspended for CDTA customers until further notice due to COVID-19.

The bus fare suspension went into effect on April 6, but passengers will only be allowed to ride the bus if they are wearing a face mask.

The company is reminding people to stay safe and well during this time. For additional information, visit the CDTA website here.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak