CDTA temporarily suspends all bus fares, passengers must wear mask to board

CAPITAL DISTRICT (NEWS10) — Bus fares are suspended for CDTA customers until further notice due to COVID-19.

The bus fare suspension went into effect on April 6, but passengers will only be allowed to ride the bus if they are wearing a face mask.

The company is reminding people to stay safe and well during this time. For additional information, visit the CDTA website here.

