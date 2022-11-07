ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA) will offer STAR customers free transportation service to and from polling locations on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. All CDTA service will operate on a regular weekday schedule on Election Day.

The free trips will be available in all of CDTA’s five-county service areas. Election sites must be within three-quarters of a mile of CDTA fixed-route service.

Reservations for free trip requests must be made to STAR at (518) 482-2022 no later than Monday, November 7, by 4 p.m. Customers are encouraged to find their polling place and check their voter status prior to making their reservation through the appropriate County Board of Elections.

STAR is CDTA’s paratransit service offering transportation alternatives to customers who cannot use, or have substantial difficulty using, the CDTA fixed-route bus system because of a disability or impairment. Prior to using STAR service, an individual must complete the certification process and receive approval as a STAR customer.

To find out where to vote in your neighborhood, check out Google’s “Get to the Polls” website. For a list of notable races, head over to NEWS10’s complete guide to the general election.