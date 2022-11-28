ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Bus Lane Feasibility Study, launched in October 2021 by the Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA) and the Capital District Transportation Committee (CDTC), has been completed. The finished report is now available online, and the transportation groups are asking the public to share their thoughts.

The study investigated the feasibility, needed infrastructure improvements, and potential operating policies for bus lanes in the Capital Region. CDTA said bus lanes separate buses from other vehicles to allow them to travel faster, increase timeliness, and get riders to their destinations more quickly.

CDTA asked for feedback from the public about how the bus experience could be improved, through surveys, pop-up events, and virtual workshops. “The final study is the result of all these efforts,” a spokesperson for CDTA said in a written statement, “and we invite community members and stakeholders to review the final study and provide input and feedback.”

The public can share thoughts on the final report and get additional information on the project through CDTC’s website or submit comments to cdtc@cdtcmpo.org. The comment period will be open until December 30.