ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — CDTA has announced that they will be operating under an alternate Sunday/Holiday schedule on Monday, May 29. The adjustments are being made to accommodate various Capital Region Memorial Day parades.

The Northway Xpress and Thruway Xpress commuter services will not be running on the holiday, with weekday functions resuming on May 30. The CDTA Sales window will also be closed on May 29 and will reopen at 9 a.m the following day.

The holiday schedule will feature several reroutes. The main changes are listed below.

Memorial Day CDTA Reroutes 5/29/23

Thursday, May 25 Green Island Parade: 6 p.m., Route #182

Monday, May 29 Albany Parade: 8:00 a.m., Routes #905, #182, #100, #22, #18, #13, #12, #10, #1, #214



The full list of reroutes can be found at CDTA. For any questions on services, reach out to CDTA customer service.