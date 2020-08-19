CDTA resumes collecting fares and front door boarding

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CDTA bus stop on Washington Avenue

CDTA bus stop on Washington Avenue.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital District Transit Authority is collecting bus fares again and boarding at the front door, starting Wednesday. CDTA says they’ve lost millions in revenue since they stopped collecting fares on April 6 in an attempt to help flatten the coronavirus curve.

Riders can visit CDTA’s Sales Center at 85 Watervliet Avenue, which reopened on August 12, from Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., to pay for service.

Although rear-door-only boarding, implemented as part of CDTA’s pandemic plan, will no longer be necessary, masks are still required to ride on any CDTA bus.

CDTA says that, pre-pandemic, average weekday ridership numbered about 55,000, but dropped below 25,000 at the beginning of April. Passengers have increased, and modifications made throughout July were designed for roughly 40,000 daily.

New safety barriers, rolled out over recent months in phases, are accompanying the return to more regular boarding procedures. They’ve been installed with the goal of protecting bus drivers and improving safety across the entire transit system, according to CDTA.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga