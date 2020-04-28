CDTA receives $42M grant from federal government

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Millions of dollars are coming to the Capital Region to help support public transportation during the coronavirus pandemic.

CDTA will be getting $42.7 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration. The grant award is part of the CARES Act signed by Pres. Donald Trump in March.

The money will help CDTA continue its operations during the pandemic.

