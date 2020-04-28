Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

CDTA receives $42M grant from federal government

Local
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Millions of dollars are coming to the Capital Region to help support public transportation during the coronavirus pandemic.

CDTA will be getting $42.7 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration. The grant award is part of the CARES Act signed by Pres. Donald Trump in March.

The money will help CDTA continue its operations during the pandemic.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak