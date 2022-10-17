ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital District Transportation Authority is receiving $25.4 million in federal funding to expand its fleet of electric buses. The funding is part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed into law in November 2021.

CDTA will also use the money to build charging stations. Supporters said making public transportation more sustainable is important for the economy and public health.

“Buses connect our suburbs to the city, companies to customers, students to schools, and workers to jobs,” Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said. “They can reduce exposure to fatal vehicle collisions and can help reduce the asthma-causing pollution and gridlock on our roads, so this investment in this community is crucial.”

The funding is also meant to help CDTA recover from the pandemic. CEO Carm Basile said ridership is now at 85 percent of its pre-pandemic levels.