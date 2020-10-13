CDTA opens employee health center

Local
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital District Transportation Authority has made it easier than ever for its employees to have access to health care at the job.

The transportation agency opened the doors Tuesday to the first ever onsite health center for employees. Services include physicals, screenings, treatments for illnesses and injuries, flu shots and health counseling.

The center was made possible through a partnership with CDPHP. It’s located at 110 Watervliet Ave. in Albany.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report