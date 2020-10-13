CDTA opens employee health center

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital District Transportation Authority has made it easier than ever for its employees to have access to health care at the job.

The transportation agency opened the doors Tuesday to the first ever onsite health center for employees. Services include physicals, screenings, treatments for illnesses and injuries, flu shots and health counseling.

The center was made possible through a partnership with CDPHP. It’s located at 110 Watervliet Ave. in Albany.

