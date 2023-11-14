ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital District Transportation Authority will now offer free rides to homeless individuals going to shelters on a Code Blue night. To be eligible for a free ride, the passenger must tell the operator the shelter they want to go to.

A Code Blue is declared when temperatures are expected to drop below 32 degrees. A Code Blue may also be called if 12 inches of snow is expected. A Code Blue alert is in effect through Wednesday, November 15, with temperatures forecasted to drop into the low 30s.

The CDTA partnered with the Homeless and Travelers Aid Society to make the free rides possible. In Albany, those in need can report to the Capital City Rescue Mission at 259 South Pearl Street, the Emergency Overflow Shelter at 646 State Street 12206 (Lutheran Church), or the IPH Safe Haven at 26 South Swan Street 12210.