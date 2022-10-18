ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital District Transportation Authority is adding another local organization to its Universal Access Program. The Blake Annex, an Albany-based organization that provides office space and other amenities for nonprofit organizations, is joining the program.

The Universal Access Program allows schools and businesses to make yearly payments to CDTA to cover transportation costs for students and employees. Organizers said it will make a big difference.

“This program will do infinitely more than provide free transportation to our members,” Angelique Powell, The Blake Annex Dir. of Community Animation, said. “This will be an added benefit to our member organizations; just one less thing that they’ll have to worry about as we continue to provide meaningful infrastructure to our partners.”

Nearly 30 schools and businesses are now part of the Universal Access Program.