CDTA is expanding service to essential businesses

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Beginning Sunday, April 26, CDTA says bus routes that serve essential businesses like hospitals, medical facilities, grocery stores, and pharmacies will increase their frequency and have expanded hours. CDTA’a STAR service will continue operating on its regular schedule during the week.

CDTA wants to make more buses available to meet the needs of riders and comply with social distancing orders. They are also using a hospital-grade disinfectant to clean buses and strongly advising riders to wear a face covering.

Updated schedules can be found on the CDTA website.

