ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital District Transportation Authority has announced that there will be parking rate changes at Rensselaer Rail Station. The changes were initially approved by the CDTA’s Board of Directors in early 2020, but implementation was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The changes will go into effect on Monday, April 3, and will allow the CDTA to keep up with maintenance and improvements at the rail station and associated facilities. The parking rate changes are:

Garage Rate — Daily rate will increase from $12 to $14. The rate for 7 consecutive days will be $70.

— Daily rate will increase from $12 to $14. The rate for 7 consecutive days will be $70. Surface Lot A — Daily rate will increase from $8 to $10. The rate for 7 consecutive days will be $50.

— Daily rate will increase from $8 to $10. The rate for 7 consecutive days will be $50. Surface Lot B — Daily rate will increase from $7 to $10. The rate for 7 consecutive days will be $50.

— Daily rate will increase from $7 to $10. The rate for 7 consecutive days will be $50. Surface Lot C — Daily rate will increase from $8 to $10. The rate for 7 consecutive days will be $50.

— Daily rate will increase from $8 to $10. The rate for 7 consecutive days will be $50. Customers with Disabilities — pay half daily rates and 7 consecutive day rates.

Customers will also be able to park on the top deck free of charge for one hour. The parking garage and surface lots cost $2 per hour until the daily maximum is reached.