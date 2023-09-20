ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA) is hosting a career fair on Thursday, September 21, at the CDTA headquarters at 110 Watervliet Avenue in Albany, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. All current open positions with additional information can be found online.

Due to the CDTA expanding into Warren County, merging with the Greater Glens Falls Transit System, more workers are needed for the third Bus Rapid Transit line, the Purple Line, later this fall. Those in attendance will get to test drive a 40-foot bus, tour the maintenance garage, and see the facility’s state-of-the-art training equipment used to prep technicians.

Those who fill out an application will be able to enjoy free food and spin a prize wheel. Positions such as bus operators, maintenance technicians, and more, are available.