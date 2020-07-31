CDTA celebrates 50th anniversary with surprise bus

Local
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, the Capital District Transportation Authority celebrated its 50th anniversary with a series of events across the Capital Region and a special surprise to mark the occasion.

CDTA made three stops — in Albany, Troy and Schenectady — and unveiled a brand new bus painted gold to commemorate their Golden Anniversary. The bus was painted by CDTA employees.

CDTA was created by the New York State Legislature in 1970.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga