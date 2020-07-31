CDTA celebrates 50th anniversary with surprise bus

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, the Capital District Transportation Authority celebrated its 50th anniversary with a series of events across the Capital Region and a special surprise to mark the occasion.

CDTA made three stops — in Albany, Troy and Schenectady — and unveiled a brand new bus painted gold to commemorate their Golden Anniversary. The bus was painted by CDTA employees.

CDTA was created by the New York State Legislature in 1970.

