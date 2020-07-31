CDTA celebrates 50th anniversary with surprise bus

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, the Capital District Transportation Authority celebrated its 50th anniversary with a series of events across the Capital Region and a special surprise to mark the occasion.
CDTA made three stops — in Albany, Troy and Schenectady — and unveiled a brand new bus painted gold to commemorate their Golden Anniversary. The bus was painted by CDTA employees.
CDTA was created by the New York State Legislature in 1970.
LATEST STORIES
- Longtime local FBI investigator retires after putting over 1,000 child predators behind bars
- Sen. Whitehouse advocates for student loan forgiveness due to pandemic
- Johnstown man charged in 2018 crash that killed Trooper VanNostrand
- Dr. Fauci ‘cautiously optimistic’ for COVID-19 vaccine by end of 2020 or start of 2021
- Congress trying to settle on an national plan for COVID-19