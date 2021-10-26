CDTA building rapid transit bus line to UAlbany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany will be adding a high-speed bus line to its campus in 2023. The 8.5-mile route will be exclusively for CDTA buses and closed to public traffic.
The new route will extend west from the downtown Albany terminal with stops at the Harriman State Office Campus and the uptown campus.
The project is part of a $61 million construction grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.
