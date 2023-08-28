ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital District Transportation Authority is implementing service changes, including returning school services beginning September 3. CDTA riders can navigate bus routes and schedules online via the service map.

Adjustments are usually based on ridership trends, development patterns, and customer and employee input. The following routes will be updated:

Route #87 (Hoosick St. – RPI) – trip frequencies and service spans will be increased and improved.

Route #114 (Madison Ave. – Washington Ave.) – Additional weekday trips to UAlbany Health Sciences Campus will be added.

Route #182 (Troy – Albany via Cohoes and Latham) – service spans on Sunday will be extended.

Route #233 (Albany – Schodack) – trip frequencies will be increased and improved. Some trips will be extended to the Town of Nassau.

Route #351 (Van Vranken Ave – Broadway) – trip frequencies will be increased and improved.

Route #353 (Scotia – Mt. Pleasant) – trip frequencies and service spans will be increased and improved.

Route #450 (Schenectady – Wilton via Route 50) – trip frequencies and service spans will be increased and improved. Some trips will be extended to the Saratoga County Social Services building on West High Street. Sunday morning trips will start or end at the Wilton Walmart.

Route #522 (Cohoes/Troy/Albany Express) has been eliminated due to low ridership. Customers can continue to use the Blue Line BRT service (Route 922) or Route 182 to complete trips between Cohoes and Albany.

A handful of colleges have universal access via the use of their school ID card. To find out if you’re eligible, click here. The following are returning school services:

Routes #801, #802, #803, #805, #806, #807, #808, #810 – routes return to regular service for the school year with minor routing adjustments.

routes return to regular service for the school year with minor routing adjustments. Routes #11, #115, #286, and #452 – routes return to regular service for the fall semester.

There will also be minor changes to the routes below. For more information about the CDTA service network, contact CDTA’s Customer Service Center at (518) 482-8822 or visit www.cdta.org.