CDPHP Workforce Team Challenge postponed due to coronavirus

ALBANY, N.Y (NEWS10) — CDPHP and the Hudson Mohawk Road Runners Club (HMRRC) have announced the postponement of the 2020 CDPHP Workforce Team Challenge from May to a preliminary new date of September 17 due to COVID-19.

“The health of the community is our top priority at this time, and therefore we have made the difficult decision to postpone the 2020 CDPHP Workforce Team Challenge,” said John D. Bennett, MD, president and CEO of CDPHP. “We hope to be able to engage in some healthy competition – as well as raise important funds for our three charities of choice – this fall.”

All registrations that were previously received will be refunded. Registration has been put on pause for the time being and is slated to resume in mid-June. It will hang on the future direction and guidance from Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

