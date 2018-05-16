CDPHP Workforce Team Challenge coming to Albany

The 2018 CDPHP Workforce Team Challenge returns to the city of Albany on Thursday, May 17, 2018. 9,999 runners are registered to take part in largest annual road race between Utica and New York City. On the men’s side, the stage is set for a showdown between two of the Capital Region’s fastest, Kieran O’Connor and Matt Brooker, both past winners. The women’s race is anyone’s guess with no returning champs.

This year’s race has raised a record $44,000 dollars for two local charities, that’s almost $20,000 more than last year. The Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York and the Albany Public Library Foundation are the recipients.

The 3.5-mile race begins on Madison Avenue at the Empire State Plaza at 6:25 pm. The Albany Police Department will be enforcing the following parking restrictions and road closures:

No Parking: 8AM-8:00 PM

-All roads in Washington Park-both sides of roadways

-Madison Ave.: both sides from Eagle to S. Lake Ave

–Lake Ave.: both sides from Madison to Western

-Western Ave.: both sides from Lake to Washington

-Sprague Place: both sides of Sprague into the park

-S. Swan St.: east side from Jefferson St to Madison Ave

-State St.: south side from Empire State Plaza entrance west 6 spaces

-State St.: south side from Empire State Plaza entrance east 11 spaces

– S. Swan St: east side from Madison Ave north 3 spaces

No Parking 8AM May 16, 2018 until 8PM May 18, 2018

– Lancaster Street, north side from Lark Street west 8 spaces

Road Closures:

-Washington Park-all roadways (4 PM- 8 PM)

-Madison Ave.: Eagle to Swan (4 PM – 11 PM)

-Madison Ave.: between Swan and Lake Avenue (4PM-8 PM)

-Swan: from Elm to Hamilton (5:30PM-8 PM)

-Dove: from Hamilton to Jefferson (5:30 PM-8 PM)

-Lark: from Hamilton to Madison (5:30 PM-8 PM)

-Delaware: from Jefferson to Madison (5:30 PM-8 PM)

-Knox: from Dana to Madison (5:30 PM-8 PM)

-Lake: from Madison to Washington (5:30 PM-8 PM)

-Hudson Avenue from Quail Street to S. Lake Avenue (5:30PM-8PM)

-Elberon Place from Quail Street to S. Lake Avenue (5:30PM-8PM

-Western: from Cortland to Washington (Sprague Place). (5:30 PM-8 PM)

-Thurlow Terrace from Western Avenue to the south Dead End (5:30PM-8PM)

-Englewood Place from Western Avenue to the south Dead End (5:30PM-8PM)

-Robin Street from Washington Avenue to Western Avenue (5:30PM-8PM)

-Sprague Place from Western Avenue to State Street (5:30PM-8PM)

-State: from Robin to Henry Johnson Blvd. (5:30 PM-8 PM)

-Willett Street from Madison to State (5:30PM-8PM)

-Lancaster Street from Lark to Willett (5:30PM-8PM)

-Hudson Avenue from Lark to Willett (5:30PM-8PM)

-Jefferson Street from Dove to Swan (5:30PM-8PM)

All closed roadways will be reopened to traffic as soon as possible following the conclusion of the race.