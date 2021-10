CDPHP releases list of top local doctors

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Kathy Hochul's Office released a statewide COVID update Thursday afternoon. The administration said 58,693 doses of vaccines were administered since Wednesday's update. There were also 43 COVID deaths statewide.

"As COVID continues to threaten the health and safety of New Yorkers, it's more important than ever that everyone act responsibly and get vaccinated as soon as possible," Hochul said in a written statement "It's time to do the right thing - not only is the vaccine safe, effective and free, but vaccination sites are also widely accessible throughout the entire state. We are only going to beat this virus for good if we all work together, so please, go get your shot today and help your community become COVID-free."