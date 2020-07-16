CDPHP partnership aims to alleviate members’ health concerns related to nutrition

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Eating healthy foods is critical to staying well. However, nutritious options are often costly. CDPHP and the Healthy Alliance Independent Practice Association are partnering with the Food Pantries for the Capital Region to help ease the financial burden of good health.

The partnership will identify primarily Medicaid members who are at risk for food insecurity, and recommend various healthy eating plans in which they can enroll.

Whether it’s a member who has recently been discharged from the hospital and may be struggling with preparing meals at home, or a member who is living with diabetes out in the community, and is looking to make some healthier changes,” Kathy Leyden, CDPHP Director of Community Engagement told News10, “we created a model that has options for all of those needs.”

The different paths CDPHP will recommend are:

Food Pantry Plus – food pantry package that includes fresh produce, lean meats and whole grain items, plus milk and egg cards redeemable at local grocers.

Medically-Tailored Food Packages – food pantry packages tailored for medical conditions, such as diabetes and hypertension. Nutritional education and support will also be provided.

Healthy Prepared Meals – delivery of two healthy prepared meals per day, with hot and cold options, and fresh fruits and vegetables.

Food Pantry On-The-Go – food pantry delivery option that can be added to Food Pantry Plus or Medically-Tailored Food Packages.

Statistics have shown that minorities and socioeconomically disadvantaged communities are more prone to serious health issues, in addition to food insecurity. This new partnership aims to alleviate some of those systemic pressures.

CDPHP Medicaid members and their health care providers can inquire about eligibility for the program by contacting the CDPHP Care Team at 1-888-94-CDPHP (2374).

