CDPHP offering online fitness classes to employees

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — CDPHP is making sure its employees are still staying fit and healthy in the comfort of their homes by offering online workout classes.

The company wants to ensure their employees practice wellness, nutrition, and healthy mindfulness while working remotely.

On Tuesday, fitness specialist Jenny Williams hosted a virtual workout class with members of the company. Williams said it’s important to offer the workout classes for the well being of employees.

“Just the accountability of, you know, Skyping in at a certain time with me live would get people more to it,” she said. “Also, I have noticed a lot of people that wouldn’t typically take my classes are taking these.”

Williams also said she is hosting strength training, cardio and fully body classes for men and women online to employees until CDPHP opens offices again.

The company offers its employees an incentive if they take the workout class: a free paid day off.

