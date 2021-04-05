CDPHP Cycle! returns for fifth season

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The bikes are back. CDPHP Cycle! returned Monday for its fifth season as the Capital Region’s largest bike sharing program.

More than 400 green and purple bikes are now scattered across five cities. The program has grown every since it began, and Monday was the perfect sunny day to kick off this upcoming season.

“We’re very excited that we got such an early jump,” CDTA Mobility Manager Lindsey Garvey said. “We expect people to get on these bikes and start riding around really soon.”

Garvey said they expect the program’s growth to continue, and she hopes to have more than 500 bikes available by the end of the year.