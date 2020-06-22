CDPHP Cycle bikeshare program launches summer season

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the Capital District Transportation Authority, Monday is the first day of the 2020 CDPHP Cycle season. To kick off summer, the shared bike program is available in Albany, Schenectady, Troy, Saratoga Springs, and Cohoes.

Since launch, over 75,000 rides have taken place during the warm weather months. Register for membership or pay-as-you-go account at $5 for an hour, $15 for a month, or $50 for the season, with 50% off for students. The hourly rental fee is prorated, and credit is available for good Samaritans who return orphaned bikes to hubs.

Racks are strategically located, and you can track the locations of individual bikes or plot a course to the nearest community rack on CDPHP Cycle’s website or app. CDPHP says bikes will first launch in near parks and trails.

We are excited to official announce the launch of our 2020 riding season, starting today! Sign up and start riding at https://t.co/UPcvdCSj6G and download the app for added convenience! pic.twitter.com/UAhD7f11YN — CDPHP Cycle (@CDPHPCycle) June 22, 2020

Introduced in 2017 in a partnership between CDTA and nonprofit health insurer CDPHP, the bicycle program gives access to an eco-friendly mode of travel when exploring, running errands, or commuting. Riding a bicycle provides fantastic exercise, shrinks your carbon footprint, and helps maintain mental health.

Compared to taking public transit, riding a bicycle also supports social distancing in the time of coronavirus. Although the pandemic delayed bike season, there are rigorous new safety precautions and sanitary procedures in place:

Behind the scenes, what the customer and general public won’t see is a rigorous cleaning process. The bikes are thoroughly cleaned and disinfected. At the stations, the same process takes place, and then they are going to notice there are hand sanitizers attached to every bike. Carm Basile

CDTA CEO

