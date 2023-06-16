ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — CDTA and CDPHP are partnering for the seventh season of its bike rental program CDPHP Cycle! The season kicks off around the Capital Region on Saturday, June 17.

New this year, the program has added electric bikes for rent. While the pedal bikes are undergoing technological improvements, only the e-bikes will be available at the start of the season. CDTA said the pedal bikes should be available in July.

The CDPHP Cycle! season usually kicks off in April, but was delayed due to the bike improvements. Due to this, seasonal membership rates are prorated. The season typically ends in November and will be back for its eighth season in April 2024.

The bikes will be available in Albany, Schenectady, Troy, Saratoga Springs, Cohoes, and Lake George. To view membership options and rental locations, you can visit the CDPHP Cycle! website.