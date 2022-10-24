ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Telltale green bikes with purple baskets can be seen in Albany, Saratoga Springs, and across Warren County. This year, they showed up in a new county, and are getting set to close out on an eventful year.

The CDPHP Cycle! program is ending its sixth season on Sunday, Nov. 30. As of Monday, CDPHP and the Capital District Transit Authority reported that over 68,000 rides have been taken on their fleets of rental bikes this year across Albany, Schenectady, Troy, Saratoga Springs, Warren County and the city of Amsterdam in Montgomery County.

Montgomery County’s recent addition to the bike network came as the city of Amsterdam received a new CDTA bus route this year. The most recent bike racks in Amsterdam have been added at St. Mary’s Hospital and the Empire Bike Trail.

“I couldn’t be happier to hear that more folks than ever are using CDPHP Cycle! bikes to get around town for work and play,” said CDPHP President Dr. John D. Bennett. “This cements

the fact that our bike-share program is a valuable mobility option, and I once again thank our partners at CDTA for finding new and innovative ways to keep moving our region forward.”

The bikes can be rented via a membership or pay-as-you-go account via a mobile app. The program lets travelers secure a ride to work, home, or wherever else they may need to go. CDPHP tracks their bikes down once riders are done, and brings them back to their racks for the next people in need.