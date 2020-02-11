Coronavirus ruled out as cause of death for man found dead in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer County health officials say the Coronavirus did not cause the death of a 24-year-old man. He was found dead Monday at the City Station Apartments on 6th Avenue.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) was in communication with local and state health departments. While officials say Coronavirus isn’t the cause of death, they are still waiting for autopsy results to determine an exact cause of death.

Rensselaer County health officials say the outbreak has caused them to look at the virus, especially when travel is involved. But in this case, whatever killed the man did not meet the Coronavirus definition.

A source in Rensselaer County told NEWS10 ABC the CDC’s involvement, as well as the state and county health departments, are out of an abundance of caution. The source also said the man did receive medical treatment in the past at R.P.I.