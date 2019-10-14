CBA sophomore raises nearly $50,000 for teen at St. Margaret’s Center

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A sophomore at Christian Brothers Academy gained recognition after raising money to help a teen with disabilities at St. Margaret’s Center.

Gabriel Donovan is like most teens except he was born with a rare genetic condition called neurofibromatosis. Because of his condition, he receives care from the Center for Disability Services. That is where he met another teen named Lily.

When Gabe found out that Lily was in need of assisted technology, he decided to help by designing and selling artwork.

His original fundraising goal was $16,000, but with the help of the community, he was able to raise nearly $50,000.