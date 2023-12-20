ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Catskills Fire Tower Challenge is returning for 2024. According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), the challenge brings participants from all over New York, and 11 other states and countries to the Catskills.

“To introduce more New Yorkers and visitors to this awe-inspiring experience, DEC is renewing the Catskills Fire Tower Challenge for 2024 to highlight the spectacular vistas found in this majestic park,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. “Over the past five years, the Catskills Fire Tower Challenge has drawn thousands of outdoor enthusiasts to the unparalleled experience of viewing the natural wonders of the Catskill Mountains from one of the park’s historic fire towers.”

Launched in 2019, the Catskills Fire Tower Challenge encourages hikers to visit the fire towers on Balsam Lake Mountain in Hardenburgh, Hunter Mountain in Hunter, Overlook Mountain in Woodstock, Red Hill Mountain in Denning, Tremper Mountain in Shandaken, and the Upper Esopus Fire Tower at the Catskills Visitor Center in Mt. Tremper.

To participate, hikers must visit all six fire towers between January 1, 2024 and December 31, 2024. Hikers can then submit their hike log and send their favorite photo to CatskillsChallenge@dec.ny.gov. Entries must be sent by January 6, 2025.

All participants who complete the challenge will get a letter and a commemorative Catskills Fire Tower Challenge patch. The first 1,000 to finish will also get a one-year subscription to DEC’s Conservationist magazine.

Those who completed the challenge multiple times will get another commemorative Catskills Fire Tower Challenge prize. DEC will also offer a bonus prize entry to finishers who submit a photo of themselves practicing Leave No Trace while participating in the challenge.