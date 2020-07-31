Catskill police seek public’s help finding stolen war medal

The Catskill Police Department is looking for help after a war medal was reported stolen. (Facebook/Catskill Police Department)

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Catskill Police Department is looking for help after a war medal was reported stolen.

The medal was awarded to the victim’s father after he was severely wounded in 1937 during the Spanish Civil War while serving as a member of the Abraham Lincoln Brigade.

The medal is gold in color and depicts Abraham Lincoln with his hands on the shoulder of a soldier. The back of the medal is engraved with the name J. Robert Raven.

The medal is a family heirloom, and the Catskill Police Department is looking to recover it for the victim.

The department said in a Facebook post that no questions will be asked if the medal is turned in to the department. Any information on the medal’s location will be kept confidential.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Deitz at (518) 943-2244.

LATEST STORIES