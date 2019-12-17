Catskill issues parking plan ahead of anticipated snowfall

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — More snow is expected to fall in the Capital Region on Tuesday, and the Village of Catskill has issued its parking notices for the wintry weather.

The parking changes will go into effect starting 8 a.m. Tuesday.

They are as follows, according to the police department:

All vehicles should be parked on the even side of the street from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Vehicles should then move to the odd side of village streets from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. Motorists should continue to switch sides of the street every 12 hours until the snow emergency is canceled.

From 11 p.m. Tuesday to 8 a.m. Wednesday, there will be no parking on Main Street from Greene Street to Summit Avenue. Residents who usually park on Main Street should utilize the municipal parking lots.

Anyone who is parked in violation of the snow emergency will be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense.

Parking enforcement will remain in effect until all snow is removed from village streets, police said.

Any questions may be answered by calling the Village of Catskill Police Department at (518) 943-2244.

