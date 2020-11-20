Catholic Charities hosts 25th annual Festival of Trees

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Catholic Charities of Saratoga, Warren and Washington Counties are inviting the public to celebrate the magic of the holiday season at their Festival of Trees fundraiser.

The event showcases decorated trees and wreaths and other holiday gifts for purchase. All proceeds will benefit Catholic Charities programs.

This year, community members can buy trees online from the safety of their own home.

The event will run from December 2 to December 6 at the Saratoga Springs City Center.