Catholic Charities, Regional Food Bank to hold food distribution event

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, April 16, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany is partnering with the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York to host a mass food distribution in the City of Albany. The event is part of the Catholic Charities’ mobile outreach program Catholic Charities Mobile Outreach Vehicle Extension (CC MOVE).

Food items provided by the Regional Food Bank will be pre-packaged by staff and volunteers, and distribution will begin in the parking lot of Pastoral Center at 9:30 a.m. In order to maintain appropriate safety and social distancing, there will be two distribution lines: one for walk-ins and a second drive-through line. Due to traffic concerns, guests are asked not to arrive prior to the 9:30 start time.

In order to keep up with increased demand, this is the third of five distributions CC MOVE is coordinating this month.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

LATEST STORIES: