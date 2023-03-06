The parade kicks off at 2 p.m. at Quail and Central and ends at State and Green Streets around 4 p.m.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The annual St. Patrick’s Day parade is back in full swing on March 11! The parade kicks off at 2 p.m. at Quail Street and Central Ave.

The parade will head down Central Ave to Lark Street where it becomes Washington Ave. It will then proceed towards downtown Albany until it merges with State Street. The parade is expected to end at 4 p.m. at State Street and Green St.

“I commend the United Irish Societies and the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee for their hard work each year in planning this incredible, family-friendly event where we can celebrate our Irish heritage and our deep-rooted history in the City of Albany,” said Mayor Kathy Sheehan. “I also extend my congratulations to this year’s Grand Marshal, Kathleen Stevens, representing the Albany LAOH.

Joining Grand Marshal Stevens in the parade are the United Irish Societies of the Capital District with Albany Police Escort, Vintage Auto Escort/Detail, the Color Guard, Albany BPOE Lodge #49, Albany Police and Fire Departments Albany’s Finest & Bravest, and the New York State Corrections-Emerald Society Pipe Band. The following divisions will also be participating:

Division 1 – WHITE Albany Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians, JFK

Division 2 – BLUE North Albany Limericks

Division 3 – YELLOW Menands St. Patrick’s Club

Division 4 – GOLD Albany Ancient Order of Hibernians, Fr. Tansey Div #5

Division 5 – SILVER Capital District Celtic Cultural Association

Division 6 – TRI COLOR South End Irish

Division 7- GREEN Colonie Irish

Division 8 – Watervliet AOH/LAOH

This year, the Parade Committee/Divisions are collecting non-perishable food donations at all events. The 2023 charities are the Blessed Sacrament Church’s Food Pantry, Sacred Heart Outreach, Mary’s Kitchen, and the Regional Food Bank.

There will be restaurant specials on the day of the parade and on St. Patrick’s Day on March 17. For updates on the venues, click here.