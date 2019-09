KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A special catamaran that is specifically made to accommodate people who get around in wheelchairs is coming to the Hudson Valley.

Impossible Dream is a 60-foot wheelchair accessible sailing catamaran.

The vessel travels the entire East Coast every summer taking more than 1,200 people with disabilities and their families sailing for free.

The Impossible Dream will be visiting Kingston in New York’s Hudson Valley from September 12 through September 22.