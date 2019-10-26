Cat missing for two months found in pipe

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A cat that went missing in August was found on Friday in a pipe in the same Glenville neighborhood he lives in.

Niko’s owner, Maria, said the cat was missing for more than two months, and she looked for him throughout her neighborhood each night.

Neighbors also helped with the search, and luckily, a neighbor spotted Niko in the pipe Friday afternoon. The Glenville Fire Department, police and animal control helped to safely get the cat out of the pipe and into a cage.

“Oh my God, I’m so grateful,” Maria said. “They have been so kind to let me go into their yards at night and try to lure him out because he was scared. But I am extremely grateful and grateful for the help everyone has given today.”

Maria said once Niko is back home with her, she is going to give him a big bowl of dinner and a bath.