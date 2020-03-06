Castleton-on-Hudson mayor speaks out on river access

CASTLETON-ON-HUDSON, N.Y.(NEWS10) — For over 25 years, the land just over the tracks has sat vacant. The former site of Hudson Marine Sales was bought by the state and given to the village of Castleton-on-Hudson.
Mayor Robert Schmidt wants to be able to access the land and turn it into a park. The village received a $50,000 grant, which they are using to employee a law firm and to hire a landscape architect.
Mayor Schmidt says that a controlled gate is what is needed, one that would close well before a train approaches. He also says access would only be for pedestrian traffic. There is no plan to use the land as a boat launch or to have cars crossing the rail tracks.
LATEST STORIES:
- State introduces Child With Autism DOT sign
- A look at the impact on state finances due to coronavirus
- NY cleaning business seeing spike in calls due to COVID-19 concerns
- Check smoke detector batteries while changing clocks for Daylight Saving Time
- Emergency demolition shut down streets in Amsterdam