Castleton-on-Hudson mayor speaks out on river access

CASTLETON-ON-HUDSON, N.Y.(NEWS10) — For over 25 years, the land just over the tracks has sat vacant. The former site of Hudson Marine Sales was bought by the state and given to the village of Castleton-on-Hudson.

Just across the high speed rail tracks there’s a parcel of land owned by the Village.

Mayor Robert Schmidt wants to be able to access the land and turn it into a park. The village received a $50,000 grant, which they are using to employee a law firm and to hire a landscape architect.

Mayor Schmidt says that a controlled gate is what is needed, one that would close well before a train approaches. He also says access would only be for pedestrian traffic. There is no plan to use the land as a boat launch or to have cars crossing the rail tracks.

Mayor Schmidt says the original lock is still on the gate from 25 years ago.

The sign still hangs from when the village got the land.

