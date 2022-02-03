Castleton-on-Hudson declares snow emergency

CASTLETON-ON-HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Village of Castleton-on-Hudson has declared a snow emergency due to the impending snow storm. The emergency is in effect from 7 p.m. on February 3 to 7 p.m. on February 4.

Officials said for North Main Street, residents can park on the west side of the street. For South Main Street, residents can park on the east side while it is snowing and move to the west side once the snow stops.

The village uses an odd/even parking system so plows don’t have to zig-zag between parked cars. Officials say on odd days, residents are asked to not park on the odd side of the street. For even days, residents are asked to not park on the even side.

If you live on a dead end street, you should not use that space for parking. This is to allow plows to push the snow to the end of the street.

During the snow emergency, there is no parking on any of the hills in the village. Officials say this includes Stimpson Avenue, Green Avenue, Scott Avenue and Seaman Avenue.

If you don’t have a driveway, you can park in one of these locations: