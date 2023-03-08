HUDSON VALLEY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Hudson Valley film commission is looking for Hudson Valley locals to play high school students and residents for scenes in the HBO Max series “Pretty Little Liars.” Filming will take place in the mid Hudson Valley from April through July 2023.

SAG-AFTRA union members will be paid $187 for eight hours of work while non-union members will be paid $165 per 10 hours of work. You can register for free at the Grant Wilfley casting website. Be sure to select Hudson Valley as your employment area. Or you can also email your name, phone, SAG-AFTRA or NonSAG, and current photos to pll@gwcnyc.com with “HUDSON VALLEY FILM COMMISSION” in the subject line of your email.